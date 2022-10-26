Jimmy Korderas Critiques Finishes for This Week’s WWE Raw

– During today’s edition of the Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the finishes during the broadcast. He stated the following on this week’s WWE Raw:

“Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with Monday night’s Raw. Yes, it was an okay show, but still, not perfect by a long shot. … Look, under the Triple H regime, we’ve been praising the shows have been better, and they’ve been getting better. Monday night was an okay show from an in-ring standpoint, but one of the problems I had big time was the finishes to a lot of the matches being very similar with referees distractions and bad ones. Usually, the WWE is pretty good at protecting the referees, but on Monday night, not so much at all. And you know? I don’t if it was because Triple H wasn’t there live because of the issues he’s been having, or whatever the case may be, but that was a step back as opposed to a step forward, and they have been moving forward lately. And hopefully, they continue to move forward, but Monday night was a definite problem.”