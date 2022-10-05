Jimmy Korderas Critiques Number of Referee Distractions on This Week’s WWE Raw

– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video from earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the number of referee distractions leading to finishes last Monday on WWE Raw. Korderas shared his thoughts, which you can see below:

“I know the big news lately. The WWE under new regime is getting better, but there are still some screws that need tightening there especially in the referee department. … Look, yes, I rag on the referees a lot here, especially in the other company, but on Monday Night Raw there were four distraction finishes where the heels distracted the referee, and not very well too, to get the upper hand and win. Here is like I always say. The idea for the heels to distract referee is to do it creatively, to make it look like they’re outsmarting the referee as opposed to putting the heat on the referee because the heat is supposed to go on the heel, not the referee for looking stupid, turning, and making it look like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta turn this way, so I don’t see this.’ And that’s how they came off on Monday night. They have to get better at that, again, tightening the screws, but we’ll get there.”