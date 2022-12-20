Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE Overusing the Surprise Rollup Finish

– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued WWE overusing the surprise rollup finish. He stated the following:

“I’ve said it on here many times when something happens too often, it loses its specialty. And something happened on Monday night that is not only a problem on WWE and Raw, but it is an industry-wide problem. Like I say, when something happens too often, it doesn’t mean anything, it loses its specialness. And one of the things we’re seeing a lot of, not only in WWE but across the board is the surprise rollup finish. You have these great matches, these great false finishes, people are kicking out of people’s finishes, actual finishes, and people are going, ‘ooh, aah,’ and then all of a sudden you get these roll-ups with the bad distraction. It’s gotta stop. At least don’t do it as much. And if you’re going to do a distraction, at least make the distraction more creative than, ‘huh?!'”