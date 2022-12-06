Jimmy Korderas Thinks Dexter Lumis Should Have Been Left Out Of The Poker Game

In his recent Twitter Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas disagreed with the choice of including Dexter Lumis in JBL’s poker games yesterday (via Wrestling Inc). He cited the incongruity of an intimidating presence like Lumis trying to merge with the more lighthearted scope of the poker segments. You can read a few highlights from Korderas and watch his full analysis below.

On what makes for a good comedy wrestling segment: “I love fun and comedy segments in wrestling as much as anybody, but the right people have to be involved, and sometimes, you get the wrong people involved in these comedy segments, and we saw one last night. Someone like a Dexter Lumis, after all, we’ve seen from him, stalking The Miz and all that stuff, and being this really scary individual, I don’t think he fit in with that scenario.”

On why Lumis wasn’t a great choice to include: “I know people are saying, ‘that’s the funny thing about it, he’s the guy that’s crazy, he’s nuts, and he’s involved in the tournament, and he’s winning it.’ Still, I don’t think it works for him, some guys should be left out of comedy segments.”