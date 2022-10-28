Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Want AEW To Rush MJF’s Babyface Turn

Jimmy Korderas sees a lot of potential in a babyface MJF, but he doesn’t want AEW to rush the turn. The AEW star was turned on by The Firm on Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the former referee talked about the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.

MJF is currently the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, and throughout his time in the company, he has been presented as a top heel. However, during the latest episode of “AEW Dynamite,” a babyface turn was teased when MJF attempted to save Jon Moxley after he was attacked by The Firm, only to be put through the timekeeper’s table himself. With that idea in mind, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said “don’t rush it if you’re going to turn him babyface” during his latest “Reffin Rant” on Twitter.

“When is it the right time to turn someone from heel to babyface or from babyface to heel?.” he starts. “It’s not an exact science, but there is a way to do it… Wednesday night on Dynamite, we saw it. It appears MJF seems to be heading towards the babyface route. And people are conflicted about this. ‘Oh, he shouldn’t be a babyface, he’s a great heel.’ Yes, he is a great heel, but you know what? So was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, so was The Rock. So was Roddy Piper. So all these guys throughout the years, the Rock — man you can go on [and] list.”

He concluded, “MJF right now is a guy who could be a babyface, could be a heel, and get the desired reaction. But don’t rush it if you’re gonna turn him babyface. Maybe we do get the swerve at the PPV against Jon Moxley or whatever the case may be. But at the same time somewhere down the road MJF is going to be a huge babyface, and the star of AEW.”

