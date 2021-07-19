Jimmy Korderas On Edge vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Money In The Bank, Fan Reaction To John Cena’s Return

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed John Cena’s WWE return at Money in the Bank, the fan reaction to Cena, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Jimmy Korderas on the Edge vs. Roman Reigns main event and John Cena’s return: “First of all, I enjoyed the match. I thought it was really good storytelling. Two guys that showed great emotion throughout, a different style from what we’re used to today. It didn’t go 100 miles an hour from start to finish. They took their time. They told a story, and yes, we got a little bit of interference with The Usos coming and then Rey and Dominik [Mysterio] coming in and handling that. Obviously, Seth coming in and being a factor into the finish is telling me that’s leading to probably an Edge – Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam, and I don’t have a problem with that because I like the fact that Roman left this still as champion, as much as I like Edge. He’s a good friend of mine. Sorry buddy, but the story going forward, it’s all about Roman Reigns right now because he is hitting it out of the park. It’s incredible what he has turned this character into, and wherever this leads, whether it is John Cena and… did you hear that enormous eruption when his music?”

On the fan reaction to Cena’s return: “It’s amazing. That’s what’s been missing for these last 18 months or so is that live reaction from the crowd because that’s what this business has been predicated on since day one, and you saw that the talent themselves were reacting to the reaction that the crowd was providing. And as far as Cena getting cheered, pardon my bad karaoke but, ‘you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’ Everybody misses this guy, and it just goes to show you what a huge superstar he was back in the day. It was cool to see him back, not thrilled about the Oakland A’s colors, but that’s just me being a Blue Jays guy.”

On what it was like working with Cena during his tenure in WWE: “People don’t realize the work ethic behind this guy and how much he actually truly loves what he is doing. We had a good relationship. We had a friendly relationship. We’d be on these buses overseas, and he’d be rapping along and making up stuff like on the fly. And I’d be sitting there listening, enjoying this stuff, and every once in a while, there’d be bad one. I remember one time on the bus, I think it was Johnny Stamboli, of all people, wanted to challenge John to a rap battle, which didn’t go very well for Johnny The Bull, let’s put it that way. Cena ate him alive, and it was hilariously funny. Johnny thinking, ‘New York kid, I’ll show this guy from West Newbury, MA,’ and he was handed his lunch, let’s put it that way.”