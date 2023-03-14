wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Hopes Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall Fame Isn’t Used As An Angle
Jimmy Korderas is all for Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he hopes it isn’t used as an angle between Rey and Dom. As announced on Friday, Mysterio is the first member of the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class and Korderas touched on the topic in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
“This past Friday on Smackdown we got the first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame, the WWE Hall of Fame announced,” Korderas said. “I’m not concerned about who’s going in, I’m just worried about why and the timing… Rey Mysterio. Legendary luchadore, and former WWE Champion, the whole bit. If there’s someone who not only deserves but earned his right to get in to the WWE Hall of Fame, he is definitely on that list and should be.”
He continued, “My question is, yes he’s still an active wrestler and that’s not — never happened before, and it’s a little bit odd. I just don’t want this to be an angle at the Hall Of Fame to lead up to their WrestleMania match with him and his son. I’d rather the Hall Of Fame be kept completely separate from any angles that may happen at WrestleMania.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
In today's #ReffinRant the 1st inductee into the 2023 class of the WWE HOF was announced on SD this past Friday. Great choice for sure but I have 1 small fear. 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/qDOMNkY2Wl
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 13, 2023
