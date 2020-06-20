Jimmy Korderas Isn’t Surprised A WWE Wrestler Tested Positive For COVID-19

As we reported earlier this week, a WWE Performance Center trainee tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the company to postpone their planned tapings so everyone could get tested. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas said that he’s not surprised it happened. Here are highlights:

On a WWE wrestler testing positive for COVID-19: “I hate to sound like this, but I’m not surprised. We’re hearing about MLB, or hockey, or football players testing positive and, especially with wrestlers being in such close proximity, I’m surprised it’s taken this long for someone to test positive, in that environment. But I’m glad they’re taking the right steps going forward to try to minimize the potential spread of this. People are saying, ‘Oh, they could have avoided this,” but you never know. I’m not an expert on COVID-19, but I know that there are people that are asymptomatic that could potentially be near you. So, you never know.”

On if WWE should have taken more than a day off after the positive test: “It depends. I think maybe waiting for the test results to come back? Do they have a rapid test that can tell you in a day or so? I would think maybe hold off until the test results come back, and then go from there. I read that on Wrestling Inc. and I was actually a little bit surprised. I get you want to start getting back to somewhat normal, but at the same time, you don’t want to rush it. Without proper testing, what do you do? Screen people at the door and go, ‘Hey, show us the papers. Did you get a test done?’ It’s hard [laughs]. I think it may be a little too soon for that.”

On if WWE should mandate that fans wear masks at live events when they return: “Yes, especially in a situation where you don’t know if they’ve been tested or not. Absolutely, I don’t see a problem. I get it in that you don’t want that look on television from a visual standpoint, but everywhere you go – like here with public transit – people are wearing masks. It helps enforce that we’re not through this yet, and let’s continue to be cautious and safe.