Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Lesnar/Lashley Finish At Elimination Chamber “Didn’t Sit Well”

In his latest Twitter Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas stated his only real criticism for WWE Elimination Chamber came during the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobbly Lashley. In his opinion, it was difficult to distinguish which performer was meant to be the heel or face for the match. You can read a highlight from Korderas and watch the full video below.

On the murky nature of the roles for each wrestler during the match: “You could say that Bobby was the heel, Brock was well-received by that Montreal crowd, but that finish where he low-blowed Bobby Lashley, very much a heel finish. It looked like desperation from the Beast, Brock Lesnar. I didn’t like that, maybe it’s leading to a Pit match.”