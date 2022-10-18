wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Liked the Opening Segment for Last Night’s WWE Raw
– Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas released his latest Reffin’ Rant video today, and he had high praise for the opening segment for last night’s edition of WWE Raw, specifically the opening segment featuring Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Korderas liked how the segment opened with Lashley already out in the ring like he started before the cameras even started rolling. He stated the following:
“It’s always good to start the show off different from what you normally do, but was last night a good start to Monday Night Raw? … Look, the show started off with Bobby Lashley already in the ring, mic in hand, looked like he was in mid-sentence, so he was out there before the cameras started rolling, calls out Brock Lesnar, challenges him to a fight. They get into a fight, and they really put it on. Bobby gets the better of Brock, Brock doing some good selling there, and the entire locker room, supposedly, not the entire locker room, but you know what I mean. Agents, referees, security, talent, everybody comes out to break it up and hold Bobby back and keep these two separated. Was it an interesting segment? Yes because it was different. It got the show started off hot, it got people thinking, ‘Hey, where’s this going, what’s going to happen next?’ Obviously, they’re leading to a match, probably at Crown Jewel, but I like the way it started.”
In today's #ReffinRant positivity week continues. Unique start to last night's RAW & it really worked in setting up a big match. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/onqi7hlcMi
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) October 18, 2022
