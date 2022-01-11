Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t See Liv Morgan As Ready For a Top Spot, Talks Beth Phoenix’s Return

Jimmy Korderas is not shy about sharing his opinions on wrestling, and the former WWE referee discussed Liv Morgan’s current spot in a new interview. Korderas was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily and you can see some highlights below:

On Morgan losing her Raw Women’s Championship match:On the lack of crowd reaction for Morgan: “At least from what I was hearing on my television, there were some boos for Becky, finally, which is the desired reaction for the company but at the same time Liv wasn’t getting that babyface pop that you wanted her to get. They were still a little bit quiet for her, which is not the reaction that you want.”

On the return of Beth Phoenix at Day 1: “It was cool seeing Beth, but at the same time she could have at least come down to ringside, instead of just standing there, I just felt. Have her walk down then Maryse come back up. They don’t have to have physical contact. Just that little bit, make her kind of back up and that sort of thing. Miz can then be saying, ‘hey, you back up and don’t touch my wife,’ before he turns and eats a Spear.”