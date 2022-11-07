Jimmy Korderas Says Logan Paul ‘Blew Away’ Expectations At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul put up a hell of a performance against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a big fan of the match. Korderas spoke about the match in his latest Reffin’ Rant as posted to Twitter, noting that while he understands that people didn’t like the idea of a celebrity being in that spot, Paul “blew away all expectations” with his work.

“I realize that a lot of people are not big fans of celebrity involvement in pro wrestling, but what happened this weekend blew me away,” he began. “Look, I know a lot of people didn’t want to see Logan Paul in that main event slot against Roman Reigns, because it took a spot away from someone who has been working very hard and diligently with the company. He was just inserted in that spot in a one-off, maybe. Look, I understand that, I get that. But you’ve gotta understand that from a business standpoint, he does have 20 or so million followers, whatever the case may be and that’s what they were capitalizing on, his notoriety and maybe drawing some new fans in.”

He continued, “But you’ve got to give him credit. Because he blew away all expectations. And you can put the credit on whoever. On Shawn Michaels for the training, on Roman Reigns for guiding him through which, all of which is legitimate. But at the same time, hats off to Logan Paul. What a performance. He really blew it out of the way, and I hope he gets better soon.”

Paul confirmed after the show that he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL and potentially ACL in midway through the match. It is not clear when Paul will be back in WWE following the match and injury.