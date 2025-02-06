Jimmy Korderas Criticizes MJF Referencing Cody Rhodes, MJF Responds

In a post on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized last night’s AEW Dynamite, particularly when MJF referenced Cody Rhodes. MJF did so during a segment with Cody’s brother Dustin.

Korderas wrote: “Great job MJF of reminding your audience about the man who is on top in the other company!”

MJF replied: “His brother. My mentor. A guy who helped shape me early on in my career. Your old boss brainwashed you into believing we need to treat the fans like morons and pretend other Wrestling companies don’t exist. You dumb ignorant bald grifting fuck…respectfully.”