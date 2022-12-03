wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Says MJF & William Regal Segment on AEW Dynamite Was a ‘Masterpiece’
Jimmy Korderas loved the way that the MJF turn on William Regal played out on this week’s AEW Dynamite, calling it a “masterpiece.” The former WWE official released his latest Reffin’ Rant on Friday talking about how much he loved the segment, where MJF nailed Regal with his own brass knuckles and Regal was stretchered out.
“In yesterday’s rant I talked about AEW Dynamite rushing to get to the next segment to get things in there, 20 pounds of potatoes in a 10 pound bag. But when they do take their time to tell a story, it does come off well,” he began. “Look, I talked about the opening segment. if you wanted yesterday’s rant, you know what I’m talking about.”
He continued, “But that MJF-William Regal segment where MJF cut that promo, blasted William Regal from behind — they took their time telling the story with escorting William Regal out on the stretcher. They went to commercial, they came back, and they were still on that story. They gave it time to marinate, to breathe, and really absorb. The audience bought right into it. The only complaint I have is that segment should have ended the show. As much as I don’t mind the car-crash television with the six-man match — still, the MJF-William Regal thing was a masterpiece.”
In today's #ReffinRant Wed night also showed us how much taking your time & letting the audience absorb what they saw makes a world of difference. 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/W764jHF9Vx
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) December 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Says Sting Didn’t Remember Him When He Signed With AEW
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release