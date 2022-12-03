Jimmy Korderas Says MJF & William Regal Segment on AEW Dynamite Was a ‘Masterpiece’

Jimmy Korderas loved the way that the MJF turn on William Regal played out on this week’s AEW Dynamite, calling it a “masterpiece.” The former WWE official released his latest Reffin’ Rant on Friday talking about how much he loved the segment, where MJF nailed Regal with his own brass knuckles and Regal was stretchered out.

“In yesterday’s rant I talked about AEW Dynamite rushing to get to the next segment to get things in there, 20 pounds of potatoes in a 10 pound bag. But when they do take their time to tell a story, it does come off well,” he began. “Look, I talked about the opening segment. if you wanted yesterday’s rant, you know what I’m talking about.”

He continued, “But that MJF-William Regal segment where MJF cut that promo, blasted William Regal from behind — they took their time telling the story with escorting William Regal out on the stretcher. They went to commercial, they came back, and they were still on that story. They gave it time to marinate, to breathe, and really absorb. The audience bought right into it. The only complaint I have is that segment should have ended the show. As much as I don’t mind the car-crash television with the six-man match — still, the MJF-William Regal thing was a masterpiece.”