– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the rumor on a referee being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. You can check out his thoughts below. Korderas stated the following:

“Look, they also should be recognized for their talents of helping the talent tell their stories because, without the referee, the talent can’t tell their story. So, they’re an integral part of the match and it’s good that they get recognized if true. And others will say, ‘Teddy Long’s in the Hall of Fame, but he’s not in the Hall of Fame just for being a referee.’ He’s in the Hall of Fame for being multifaceted. So, if a referee is going into the Hall of Fame, the 2023 Hall of Fame, who would be the logical choice going in? There’s a lot of good choices out there, and I don’t want to disrespect anybody by leaving them out, but whoever they may be, congratulations, my good brother or sister in stripes.”

Thus far, WWE has announced Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees.