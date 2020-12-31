Jimmy Korderas on AEW’s Tribute to Brodie Lee, What to Do With The Dark Order Moving Forward

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who spoke about the passing of Brodie Lee and the future of Lee’s stable The Dark Order in AEW. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jimmy Korderas on Brodie Lee: “I have met him. I don’t want to pretend that I was really good friends with him like a lot of the boys were, but my limited interactions were always positive. He was always upbeat. He was always friendly and very respectful too, which was cool on my end, getting that from one of the boys. I didn’t have the pleasure to work with [him]. You don’t hear very often where someone is so universally loved like Brodie was, and it is really sad. Obviously, the industry lost someone special, but I think more about the family. I’m a family guy, and yes, the wrestling community is your extended family, but it’s tough. And I’m thinking of them right now.”

His thoughts on the Tribute show: “It was very emotional. I hate to put it this way, and I hate to put it in a business sense. I forget who the veteran was. I want to say it was either the late Danny Hodge or maybe even Rip Rogers. A quote way back when was, ‘We don’t sell motion in this business. We sell emotion,’ and last night for me, that’s what it was. It was emotion. I saw and felt from the boys, from everybody how much they felt about Brodie. I sensed that it was genuine. You can complain about this company did this and this company did that. I thought it was very nice. It was nice to take a break from your regular storylines and just pay tribute to someone. It was a little different. It’s nice. It almost reminded me of the RAW after the passing of Owen where everything was just put to the side for one night and let’s just remember the man.”

Korderas on what you should do with The Dark Order going forward: “I hate to say this, but yeah, you can make them heels. I don’t want them to to put down the the legacy of Brodie, but at the same time, use that to fuel them into this nasty group and say, ‘Listen, our leader is gone’, just tie it in somehow, but it’s going to be hard to do tastefully, if that makes sense.”

Korderas on Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) appearing on last night’s show: “I’m sure there is a place for him in AEW. Obviously, right now, it’s challenging because they don’t have the advantage of doing live events. They have one show currently. I know they have the YouTube show as well but just one national television show. If they can get that second show up and running on TV, I think it would benefit a lot of talents, not just Erick Rowan, but here’s a big guy, obviously close to Brodie as well. There’s a place for him there. Again, more storylines that you can tie in 10 years down the road.”