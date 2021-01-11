Jimmy Korderas On How Vince McMahon Interacts With Referees Compared To Wrestlers

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jimmy Korderas spoke about how Vince McMahon interacts with referees in the WWE compared to how he interacts with wrestlers. Here are highlights:

On Edge wanting him to referee his match at Wrestlemania 24: “Edge comes up to me and says, ‘you got a minute?’ Taker and I are requesting for you to ref our match at Mania 24. I figured they had the stroke to get it done. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. And as the weeks go on, you go, ‘oh boy, I better not screw this up.’ The pressure is on now.”

On how Vince McMahon interacts with referees: “He’s not as hands on with refs as he is with wrestlers. At the same time, when he sees something that he really likes, he will acknowledge it. If he thinks there’s something we can correct, he’ll point out that as well. Generally, he leaves the referees to the agents because there’s this persona that surrounds Vince that maybe all the refs are too intimidated by him.”

On if referees are employees or independent contractors: “Referees are independent contractors just like the talents or wrestlers. However, some of the refs are also working on the ring crew and that’s a different thing altogether.”