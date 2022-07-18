Jimmy Korderas On Jeff Jarrett Being Guest Referee For Summerslam Match

Jeff Jarrett will be officiating the action during the Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam, and WWE referee alumnus Jimmy Korderas weighed in on the topic. As noted, Jarrett was named as the referee for the match by Adam Pearce on Smackdown, and Korderas shared his thoughts on the matter in his latest Reffin’ Rant on Twitter. You can check out the video and highlights below:

On Jarrett being named the guest referee: “On Friday we found out who is going to be the special guest referee for that Unified Tag Team Title Match at SummerSlam between The Usos and The Street Profits. It’s gonna be none other than ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett. And a lot of people say, ‘Wow, that caught me off-guard.’ Exactly! It was unexpected.

“I was kind of hoping for Sami Zayn, because that would have made it a lot [more] interesting. But at the same time, now it’s keeping us guessing.”

On Jarrett being a big hometown star in Nashville: “Not only did they pick someone who is big in Tennessee and Nashville — because you know, that’s his home state and he was a big-time star, and he’s a Hall of Famer as well. But is he going to side [with someone]? Is he going to stay neutral? Is he going to do the dirty work for Mr. McMahon? We don’t know, they’re keeping us guessing and that’s what I like most about it. Looking forward to seeing Double J in stripes.”