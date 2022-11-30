– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas explained how sometimes it’s important for wrestlers to “go over” and get a big win. He cited Austin Theory winning back the WWE US Title last Saturday at Survivor Series, along with why he thinks Chad Gable needs a big win. Korderas stated the following:

“Look, perfect example. Austin Theory, he’s a guy who was getting over with that Money in the Bank briefcase malfunction at the junction so to speak. Everybody thought, ‘Yeah but what good was it him winning the Money in the Bank briefcase if he wasn’t gonna cash it in? Blah blah blah, and why’s he going after the US title?!’ This and that. But then at the pay-per-view, it was because of Bobby Lashley, but it still worked out. It was a win and he needed it. Another guy who could use a win in my opinion is Chad Gable. Even though he’s part of a tag team with Otis right now, Chad Gable is just very entertaining and is a guy who can break off and go into a singles career and become not quite another Kurt Angle — well, maybe a Kurt Angle. But he needs a win soon.”