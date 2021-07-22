Jimmy Korderas On Why WWE Fans Are More Likely To Welcome Back John Cena Than Goldberg

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke about why he believes WWE fans were more welcoming to John Cena for his return at Money in the Bank than Goldberg the next night on RAW. Here are highlights:

On Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley: “Call me crazy here, because obviously [Goldberg] would have to agree to this. “But can you imagine Goldberg having a match against Bobby Lashley and it turning out the same way as it did with Kofi? Would that not turn Bobby into one of the most hated individuals? Not only that, he took out Goldberg like that? Setting him up as the big monster for possibly another monster returning?”

On why Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar hasn’t happened yet: “Yeah, I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t understand it either. To me that’s money. If not in ticket sales, at least at the monitor in the back that would be money.”

On fans’ reactions to recent WWE returns: “I think it’s going to be mixed. Obviously there’s going to be the people going ‘Oh, cool to see [Goldberg]’ [and] ‘Eh, do we really want to see him right now?’ Especially with this current fanbase. Right now, they want to see [WWE] moving forward, and I think too many of them might see this as a step too far back. It’s different with John Cena because John Cena, for WWE, was at a different level. If a Stone Cold comes back and does a beer bash and a couple of stunners people really love that. The Rock coming back, again, another rumored thing. Goldberg wasn’t a homegrown WWE talent, so I think the fans might view it a little differently.”