Jimmy Korderas Says Owen Hart Had the Potential To Be Bigger Than Bret

December 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart, WWE, Kevin Dunn, AEW Image Credit: WWE

Jimmy Korderas has several good memories of Owen Hart, and he recently discussed how he thinks Owen had the potential to be bigger than Bret. Korderas was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and shared some memories of the late WWE star. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On one of the times Owen pranked him: “He got me one time at a hotel. I get this call in my hotel room from someone claiming to be from the front desk and said, my credit card was declined. ‘You have to come right now.’ I go, ‘It’s like three-thirty in the morning. Can we deal with this in the morning?’ ‘No, we have to take care of this right away.’ So, I get dressed and I head down to the front desk and when I get to the front desk they’re telling me,’ I don’t even know nothing about this.'”

On how far Owen could have gone in WWE: “No disrespect to Bret, but Owen had more personality from an entertainment standpoint than Bret did. So, the potential to be even bigger was there in my opinion.”

