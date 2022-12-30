Jimmy Korderas Says Owen Hart Had the Potential To Be Bigger Than Bret

Jimmy Korderas has several good memories of Owen Hart, and he recently discussed how he thinks Owen had the potential to be bigger than Bret. Korderas was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and shared some memories of the late WWE star. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On one of the times Owen pranked him: “He got me one time at a hotel. I get this call in my hotel room from someone claiming to be from the front desk and said, my credit card was declined. ‘You have to come right now.’ I go, ‘It’s like three-thirty in the morning. Can we deal with this in the morning?’ ‘No, we have to take care of this right away.’ So, I get dressed and I head down to the front desk and when I get to the front desk they’re telling me,’ I don’t even know nothing about this.'”

On how far Owen could have gone in WWE: “No disrespect to Bret, but Owen had more personality from an entertainment standpoint than Bret did. So, the potential to be even bigger was there in my opinion.”