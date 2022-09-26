Jimmy Korderas Praises Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett For Handling Of Fireball Botch

The fireball spot on last week’s WWE Smackdown didn’t go as planned, but Jimmy Korderas liked how Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett handled the botch and still made the segment work. As reported, the fire paper that was used in the segment where Scarlett was supposed to throw a fireball at McIntyre didn’t work and the three improvised what came after. In his latest Reffin’ Rant, Korderas talked about how things don’t always work as intended in the ring and that how you react is what matters.

“As many of you know, things don’t always go as planned inside the ring. But when it does go wrong, how do you handle it afterwards is what counts,” he said. “Look, we saw on Friday Night Smackdown, the Killer Kross and Scarlett interaction with Drew McIntyre and then the big fireball that was thrown that missed Drew. It didn’t work, did it? So what do you do? Drew looked like he wanted to sell it for a second there but realized that it wasn’t that close. And they went in and called it on the fly. They called it out there, as we used to say back in the day.”

He continued, “And guess what? What they improvised afterwards actually turned out pretty good, considering the fact that the fireball spot was supposed to be the spot to get the heat. What happened was, they got the heat anyway. So in one sense, it kind of failed, but on the other side, good on them for getting it back and getting the heat where they needed it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.