Jimmy Korderas Praises John Cena’s Raw Appearance, WWE’s Tribute To Cena

Jimmy Korderas was a big fan of how WWE honored John Cena on Monday’s Raw, and he released a new video praising the company and Cena over the episode. Korderas posted a new “Reffin’ Respect” video where he talked about Monday’s episode and how it paid tribute to Cena’s 20th anniversary in WWE. You can check out the video below and the highlights:

On Raw’s tribute to Cena: “Look, the tribute that they paid to him, the 20 Years of John Cena on Monday Night was done absolutely phenomenally. You know, the appearances by people who are in AEW like the Big Show and Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho was nice. They were added into this package.”

On Cena’s appearance: “But Cena giving of himself up again, letting guys like Theory and Seth Rollins and them get over on him verbally and stuff like that — it’s just what he does. You can’t heap enough praise on this guy. And when you talk about someone who has given selflessly to this industry, that’s John Cena. One of the biggest stars, and the Make-A-Wish stuff, unbelievable. Cheers, my friend.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.