Jimmy Korderas Praises Opening Of Last Night’s Raw, Says Dominick Is ‘Starting To Get It’

Jimmy Korderas had some positive things to say about last night’s episode of Raw as well as Dominik Mysterio in his latest Reffin’ Rant. The former WWE official posted his latest video to Twitter in which he talked about the opening promo segment between Judgment Day and The Club, which led into the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match.

“Yes, I know Positivity Week was last week, but it seems to be continuing into this week,” Korderas began. “Look, when they started off with that promo segment with Judgment Day coming out at the start of Raw last night, I thought ‘Okay, here we go again. Back to the same old formula.’ It took about ten minutes to get to it because The O.C. comes out and they went into the match that was advertised earlier in the day, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson. But they went there [and] it didn’t feel like it took too long to get there. They got into the match, they did a good job of creating that tension between the teams.”

He continued, “And I’ve got to tell you something. Dom Mysterio is now starting to feel his oats. Man, is he starting to get it. He’s getting some great heel heat and doing the comparison to Eddie Guerrero last night really ticked a lot of people off. They’re doing things right, keep the momentum going.”

