Jimmy Korderas Praises SmackDown Angle With Roman Reigns & Jey Uso

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who discussed the road to WrestleMania 37 for Jey Uso and Roman Reigns following Elimination Chamber. Below are some highlights.

Korderas on the SmackDown angle with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso: “I am somewhat excited. The whole stuff that’s going on on SmackDown right now, Roman Reigns has got me invested big time in what he’s doing. I think he’s found his groove, then having Edge come back, and that looks like the direction they’re going for that title defense. I love that story. It’s awesome. I love where it’s going. Roman has been a highlight for WWE in the last few months, and I’m loving the story. And I love where it’s going with Edge and just looking forward to the rest of that story.”

Korderas on if he liked the Elimination Chamber angle and Reigns’ victory: “Absolutely, because it makes sense that a guy who is a heel takes advantage of a situation like that. And Daniel Bryan was a sympathetic babyface in that situation because here’s the guy who’d, like you said, went through a grueling match, selling his leg and his knee and then having to go directly into a match with a fresh Universal Champion. The story was awesome, and then Edge coming out and spearing out of nowhere, to be honest with you, I didn’t see it coming, but that’s good.”

On where the angle might go with Jey Uso: “I’m wondering, does it lead down the road for Jey to finally have enough of his cousin’s ‘I’m the head of the table, I’m the head of the family’ kind of thing and see that kind of change and see that turn coming. We don’t know the situation with his brother. We still have a wait-and-see with him as well. Will he join? Will he join his clan and his brother? Or, will he be the odd man out? Who knows? There are a lot of possibilities with Jey, but like you said, he has been a standout as well in this whole thing. Whatever they decide to do with him, I would like to see him and his cousin get into it, but we’ll see. I’m talking down the road. I don’t know as soon as Mania.”

On who to match up Jey Uso with at WrestleMania: “Yeah, that would be absolutely incredible, and as you said, Jey seemed to have some really really good chemistry with Daniel Bryan. Well, who doesn’t? But at the same time, Jey is also showing that he can hang with these guys. Jey vs. Daniel Bryan would be nice. Jey vs. Cesaro would be very good as well. I’d like to see something bigger for Cesaro. Eventually, I’d like to see him get there. Again, there is no rush because Cesaro is that guy that you can take your time and build around.”