Jimmy Korderas Praises Smackdown Tag Title Match, Thinks It Should Have Gone On Last

Jimmy Korderas enjoyed last week’s Smackdown and especially the Tag Team Title match, which he thinks probably should have gone on last. The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day to open the show in a bout that opened the show, and Korderas loved the match to the point he felt it perhaps should have been the main event.

“Kind of tough to find something to critique from Friday Night ‘SmackDown,’ but of course, as you know I will find something,” Korderas began with a chuckle. “Look, I thought Friday Night “SmackDown” was a pretty good episode, especially that opening match was fantastic, the tag match with the Usos vs. the New Day. What else can you say about it except — five, 10, 15 stars, whatever you want to give it.”

He continued, There was some little things during the show, the only thing is, the ending of the show — look, I get it. They’re planting the seed for WarGames at Survivor Series. But at the same time, it almost feels like that match should have ended the show because it was such a high note and such a banger, and such a big deal that The Usos are going to be the longest reigning Tag Team Champions of all time. Maybe that should have ended the show. But then again, hindsight is 20/20 and I am nitpicking.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.