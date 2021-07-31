Jimmy Korderas Recalls Being In The Ring When Vince McMahon Tore Both Of His Quads

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his take on Vince McMahon tearing both of his quads while getting in the ring at Royal Rumble 2005.

On Vince McMahon opening Smackdown a couple of weeks ago: “That is just Vince. Believe it or not, that’s not Vince being ‘Mr. McMahon’. That’s Vince being Vince. I’m just happy he didn’t tear his quads going out there. Sorry, sorry! I didn’t mean to go there. I can’t forget that because I was there in the ring when it happened way back in 2005. That’s something that’s ingrained in my brain. It’s amazing, and really quickly, what people don’t realize about that day when he tore his quads, he made it to the back without help. He refused to let anybody help him walk to the back. So here’s a guy who got backstage with two torn quads, went straight to his limo and see you later, bye, straight to the hospital.”

On talking with Chad Patton about the quad tear: “The trainers and everybody came out. He yelled, ‘Leave me alone!’ I keep bugging Chad Patton to this day because when Vince dove under the bottom rope and went to stand up and he started going down, I was a little bit further away. Chad was the closest one to him, and he took a step back and I was bugging him. “You let the boss fall. What’s wrong with you man? He says, ‘Are you kidding? If I had caught Vince, he probably would have got more heat.’ Vince is a workaholic. Vince is insane.”