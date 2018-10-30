Jimmy Korderas Recalls How WWE Handled Talent Who Didn’t Want to Go to Iraq

– Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed WWE dealing with talent that didn’t want to go to Iraq for the first Tribute to the Troops during the Gulf War. Highlights are below:

On whether he ever had to do a show he wasn’t comfortable with: “Never forced. Even when we first went to Iraq for Tribute to the Troops [in 2003]. When I was approached by Talent Relations, [Jim Ross] at the time. JR said, ‘We’d like you to go. It’s totally up to you. You don’t have to, there’s no obligation. There’s no heat if you don’t go. We want to know if you’re comfortable with going because we’re going into basically an active war zone.’”

On how he reacted: “I’m like, ‘Wow, let me think about this.’ He said take your time and I called my wife and talked to her. It was something I wanted to do, but you’re thinking about what it’s like over there. There were assurances that we would be well-looked after and we were. So, I decided to go, but I was given that option.”

On talent who didn’t go: “I know there were a few of the talent that expressed reservations and didn’t go. They weren’t hurt by the decisions though.”