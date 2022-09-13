Jimmy Korderas Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE in Promos

Jimmy Korderas would like to see AEW talent stop referencing WWE in promos on TV, and weighed in on the topic in his latest video. The former WWE official released his latest Reffin’ Rant on Monday and addressed MJF’s promo on last week’s Dynamite where he made references to the idea of leaping to WWE when his contract expires in 2024.

Korderas said in the video:

“I know I’ve talked about this in the past, but you don’t want to repeat the mistakes that others made previously going forward into the future trying to grow your business… Look, a big debate about the promo from MJF on Wednesday night: yes he was fantastic on the mic, and he hit home, but all those references to the other company, and The Game and all that sort of stuff. It draws big time attention to the other company. Especially coming from one of your biggest stars, who that audience knows all the inside ‘behind-the-curtain’ goings on about him, and possibly reaching out to the other side or them reaching out to him, and all this sort of stuff. “Look, ignore the other team, because that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE, they didn’t ignore them, they kept referencing them,” he said. “Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.