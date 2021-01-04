Jimmy Korderas Says Randy Orton Burning The Fiend Was ‘A Step Too Far’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt feud, saying burning the Fiend alive was ‘maybe a step too far.’ Here are highlights:

On burning the Fiend alive: “It’s tough because you talk about crossing a line and you talk about the Attitude Era and all the crazy stuff that went on there, I get toning it down. At the same time, I know you want to ramp things up, but for me, setting someone on fire is maybe just taking it a step too far. I don’t think they needed to go there. You could have alluded to the fact. It’s like what they did with The Undertaker for example where he was put in a coffin before set on fire. You didn’t actually see the person on fire. It’s a little bit different this time. I think that was a little much showing, regardless of whether that was The Fiend lying there or a dummy. The visual was there, and I think it was a little much.”

On what RAW could change to be better: “I think it’s a bunch of little things as opposed to one big thing, but if you’re going to pick on one thing, I think they’ve gotten into this groove of, I don’t even want to call it a groove, it’s kind of like this formula where it’s the same every week. Opening promo starts the show and you get into it. You set up what’s going to happen later. Change it up every once in a while. Change the formula. Open the show up, go right into a match. I think they’ve gotten into a rhythm that has gotten, for lack of a better word, stale. Don’t get me wrong, we’re getting some good matches. We’ve got some great talent on the show. That isn’t the problem. I think it’s the formula that is not working right now, and the fact that it’s three hours is tough, especially in a week where there’s so much wrestling on. Obviously, you don’t want to give up that extra hour since USA is paying for it, but at the same time three hours is a lot every week.”

On if Roman Reigns should lose the title at Wrestlemania: “See, that’s a tough one. Obviously, you want to anoint the next huge babyface on SmackDown, but who is that right now. Do you want to pull that plug just yet? Is there still more life? I think there’s a lot of life left in this character. Maybe a little too soon to pull that plug at WrestleMania, but then again, who knows? Maybe you start something different there where Jey Uso has enough and costs Roman Reigns the championship at WrestleMania, and then you could take him out of the title picture for a while. And he kind of has his issue with his family, the family squabble, and then he gets back to it. There’s so many possibilities.”