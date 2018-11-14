Jimmy Korderas Says Shawn Michaels Contributed to Heat Between PCO and Kevin Nash

– Jimmy Korderas spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the longstanding bad blood between Kevin Nash and PCO. Highlights are below:

On the heat between Kevin Nash and PCO stemming from a match in Montreal: “It was Montreal, Quebec, and he [PCO] didn’t want to lose in Montreal, so basically they had worked it out that they would do a count-out finish. We were in Quebec City the next night and he didn’t mind doing the honors in Quebec City… I guess Montreal is his hometown.”

On Shawn Michaels egging the situation on: “Kevin is really chill, it takes a lot to get him riled up. Shawn was a little bit of a disturber back then, so I think he stirred the pot and got Kevin a little riled up… And then the next night in Quebec City, a move from top rope by PCO went a little bit wrong, and he kind of landed on Kevin’s face and Kevin got hot, and it was not pretty.”

On Nash beating up PCO after the spot: “That’s pretty accurate. And then we had the show in the locker room afterwards. From what I remember, Kevin was sitting in a chair, he came to the back and was like, ‘OK, I’m done with this, whatever.’ PCO came in ready to go, but not really, I think it was more show than anything. I didn’t think he wanted to go, but that was just my observation, I could be wrong.”