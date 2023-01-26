Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Could Have Used Legends More For Raw XXX

Several legends made appearances at WWE Raw XXX, but Jimmy Korderas thinks they could have been used a bit better. Korderas posted his latest Reffin’ Rant on Wednesday discussing Monday’s special show, which featured several legends but mostly in backstage segments. The former WWE official felt that there was more opportunity to use them in different segments, as he noted in his video.

“I enjoyed for the most part the 30th anniversary of Raw going into the Royal Rumble this weekend. But I think they kind of missed the mark a little bit with the majority of the icons and legends that showed up a little bit,” Korderas began. “Like I said, with certain superstars like the Undertaker and so on and so forth, they did elevate some current stars. But there were so many legends and icons there that they could have capitalized and utilized them more than just that poker game in the back.”

He continued, “Maybe they could have brought them out, Yes, I know there were time constraints and they were up against the clock, let’s put it that way But at the same time, you’ve got your live audience and your live home audience wanting to see these icons and superstars. Bring them out onto the stage, introduce them, give them their moment, and let them acknowledge the crowd live and at home. And oh, by the way, I think there was a certain referee that was left out of that equation.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.