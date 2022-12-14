Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Is Making Dexter Lumis Too Comedic

– During his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued WWE’s booking of Dexter Lumis, who is currently feuding with The Miz. He stated the following:

“Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling can do more damage than good depending on the direction it takes, and I think we’re having a little problem on Monday nights. Look, he is very intimidating. He’s a menacing character, I get it, but at the same time, this comedy thing he’s doing with Johnny Gargano and The Miz, you run the risk of not being able to get that edge back that he has of being that scary, menacing character. When you do comedy it has to be under the right circumstance, as long as they don’t do it too long with him they can get the audience back. But I have e feeling they’re going a little bit too far, just like we forgot how [Akira] Tozawa was a great wrestler in that 24/7 stuff, they run the risk of doing that with Dexter Lumis too.”

Dexter Lumis will face The Miz in a Ladder Match next week on Raw in a winner takes all match. Lumis wants to earn the money back he was owed by The Miz