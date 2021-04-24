Jimmy Korderas Wants to See Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Again at WrestleMania 38

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who expressed his desire for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar happening again at WrestleMania 38 due to the Paul Heyman factor. Heyman previously managed Brock Lesnar in WWE. Now, he serves as the special counsel to Roman Reigns.

Reigns vs. Lesnar previously headlined WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre: “I was happy with the decision. There can be a case for McIntyre to win since he won in front of no fans last year, and this was his opportunity to win it back in front of a live crowd. At the same time, Lashley, similar to Roman Reigns, is getting into his groove now. Obviously, he’s finding himself a little bit. I think they have something cool here with Bobby.”

Korderas on wanting to see Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar again at SummerSlam or WrestleMania 38: “You know, a lot of people have been clamoring for a Lashley vs. Lesnar match because they’re two very similar guys. However, a compelling case can also be made for Reigns vs. Lesnar because of the Paul Heyman factor. From a storyline perspective, you could have friction between the two guys that leads to a match at SummerSlam or maybe, if you’d like to wait an entire year, that can main event the next WrestleMania.”

His thoughts on WWE breaking up the Hurt Business: “I didn’t like it. Even after the match [at WrestleMania 37], I still don’t like the decision. Obviously, Bobby looks fine coming out of the break-up, but for Cedric [Alexander] and Shelton [Benjamin], it does them a disservice. They fit into that group perfectly. I don’t like what’s going on here.”