Jimmy Korderas Wasn’t A Fan Of How ROH Tag Team Title Final Battle Match Was Announced

FTR will battle The Briscoes again at ROH Final Battle, and while Jimmy Korderas likes the match he didn’t love how it was announced. In his latest Reffin’ Rant, Korderas talked about how it made “no sense” that the Gunn Club came out to announce the Briscoes’ Double Dog Collar match against FTR to take place on Saturday’s PPV during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

“In yesterday’s Reffin’ Rant, I talked about the little things, and one little thing in particular at the beginning of the show. I said part two today, and ironically it happened at the end of the show,” Korderas began. “Look, I talked about the beginning, the little things matter. The last match, the FTR vs. The Acclaimed, what a tag match. Awesome tag match to close out the show.”

He continued, “But it didn’t really close out the show, because we had a little angle afterward to promote the Final Battle ROH Tag Team Title match that FTR’s defending against the Briscoes. It was announced that match at the PPV is now going to be a Double Dog Collar Match. Which is cool, but the Briscoes weren’t the ones who announced it! It was the Gunn Club, and yes I get The Gunn Club has an issue with The Acclaimed, so why are they announcing the match for the Briscoes against FTR? To me, that made a little — no sense. Not little sense, no sense at all. Gotta pick up the game, guys.”

