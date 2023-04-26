Jimmy Korderas Is “Worried” About The World Heavyweight Title Return

In his latest Twitter Reffin Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on Triple H’s Raw announcement regarding the return of the WWE World Heavyweight title to the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). Korderas expressed his concerns that an additional title in play will only serve to further divide the focus between the already existing title belts at WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the original social media video clip below.

On what the impact of the returning title might look like: “I am just worried having another championship is going to be dilution.”

On the probable rationale behind bringing the World Heavyweight Championship back into the mix: “As a fan, I don’t like the idea, but as an analyst I get it. From a business standpoint, I understand that USA Network and FOX want their own specific champions … I like having one World Champion going between brands, regardless of whether you’re having them brand specific. But this is going to hurt the US Title and the IC Title, in my opinion.”