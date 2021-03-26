Jimmy Korderas Explains How WWE’s 90-Day Non-Compete Clauses Work Following Andrade’s Release

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed how WWE’s 90-day non-compete clause works, Andrade’s release, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Jimmy Korderas on WWE’s 90-day non-compete clause and Andrade’s recent release: “I don’t know for sure because I don’t know the inner workings of his contract, but apparently, [that is the case] from what I have read. My understanding is if you let your contract expire, then there’s no 90-day non-complete clause, but if you get released prior to your contract expiring, there is that 90-day no-compete clause so you can’t go working for a rival promotion. From my understanding, from what I read, there’s a special circumstance here for Andrade.

“They let him go. Whether that is a favor for someone else that he might be in a partnership with, I don’t know, but they seem to be doing him a favor for some reason. Hey, maybe it’s just a goodwill gesture. Who knows? Who knows, but if he’s not happy, what are you going to do? Let me put it to you this way, I’ve been on the receiving end of some criticism from Vince, but I have never had a, what I would consider, a terrible moment with Vince. Yes, I’ve been chewed out a few times for certain things in the ring, but at the same time, I wasn’t on the receiving end of that kind of stuff.”

On expectations for Andrade’s next move in wrestling and whether he should sign with AEW: “A lot of people are speculating, of course, going to AEW, but I don’t want AEW to look like the place that ex-WWE guys go to show ‘hey, they didn’t use me properly. If they used me properly, this is what I could have done. You’re kind of feeding into a fixed crowd. AEW is expanding a little bit. They’re working a little bit with NWA and Impact Wrestling. I’d like to see maybe Andrade go, depending on the circumstances regarding this pandemic situation, back to Mexico and get his feet wet again there, and maybe a little NWA, maybe a little Impact. Something different as opposed to being, ‘Hey, here’s another ex-WWE guy coming to AEW.’”