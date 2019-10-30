Jimmy Korderas WWE Fired Eric Bischoff From His Executive Director Role, Thinks It Was Smart AEW Didn’t Immediately Bring Him In

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who discussed various topics, including Eric Bischoff being let go from his Executive Director role on Smackdown. Below are some highlights.

Korderas on Eric Bischoff getting fired from his Executive Director for Smackdown gig: “It is a little bit surprising because I thought the reason Bischoff was put on the SmackDown side was not so much creative but I thought it was because of his dealings with network executives. That’s his forte… I know people are saying that big drop in [the ratings] from Week 1 to Week 2 is the reason why but I don’t think so. One week doesn’t precipitate something like that and I think there’s more to it. He’s a big boy who knew what he was getting into going back to WWE. Do I feel bad for him? Sure, especially considering people are saying he moved to Connecticut as well. But I found it strange that it happened so quickly.”

Korderas on if he sees more value in Bischoff’s onscreen character: “Yeah, he’s got that cocky attitude if you want him as a heel on-air persona. He’s got a good screen presence, a good delivery and speaks well. Maybe that’s a missed opportunity for him where they could have used him as an on-screen authority figure.”

Korderas on it being smart for AEW not bringing him in: “I think it was smart because people were expecting it. It would have gotten the initial pop, but in my opinion AEW Dynamite should focus on creating its own identity. I get the cool factor of bringing Bischoff back to Turner but at the same time I’d rather them focus on creating their own identity and other things.”

Korderas on now being a broadcaster to analyze the WWE product: “It’s kind of strange because I get backlash from people on both sides of the aisle. If I critique WWE, then they’ll be like, ‘How can you critique these guys? You worked for them for 20 years!’ Then the other side is if I say something that they don’t agree with that I liked then I’m a shill for (WWE) because I was there for so long and I’m trying to get back with the company.”

Korderas on Renee Young hosting WWE Backstage: “I am very happy for her and she suits that show to a T. This is right in her wheelhouse and you can tell she’s having fun doing it,” said Korderas. “What Backstage is really, and I don’t wanna pump our tires, but when Renee, myself and Arda Orcal were doing Aftermath here in Canada, it’s kinda like that and very much has that feel except it’s a much bigger production because it is FOX. It’s kinda cool seeing what was originally Arda’s creation coming to fruition on the big screen in WWE with FOX. I would love to join Renee one day as a pop on but who knows?”