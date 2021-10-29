Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On Rumored WWE SmackDown Incident With Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and the main topic of conversation was the rumored incident involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on last week’s SmackDown. Here’s what he had to say:

Jimmy Korderas on the rumored incident between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on last week’s SmackDown: “I think in today’s day and age, it is a rarity. It was a little more, I don’t want to say it was frequent back in the day, but stuff like that happened. We know about the issues with Shawn [Michaels] and Bret [Hart], and there was one I was witness to after after a match at SmackDown one day between Eddie [Guerrero] and Kurt Angle, who got into it backstage before Big Show broke it up. It got physical. Sometimes things get heated, for whatever reason it is, whether it’s ego, whether something happened in the match, whatever the case may be, something was said that wasn’t supposed to be said.

“I think it’s less frequent now, but at the same time, in this business, ego is a big thing, and this is my impression, this is what took place here. There’s a little bit of an ego issue with how this was going to go down. I wasn’t a big fan of just swapping the titles in the first place. It was kind of like, yeah, they’re just gonna switch the blue and the red titles back and forth. It felt lazy to me, but maybe something was said in the back that kind of set things off. I don’t know, but apparently, according to reports, it got intense. If I’m not mistaken, I read somewhere that Charlotte kind of snubbed Vince [McMahon] too.”

On speculation that Charlotte could be trying to force her way out of WWE to join Andrade in AEW: “I don’t want to say this is a conspiracy theory or anything like that, but anything’s a possibility at this point. We saw Adam Cole leave what was probably going to be a good deal with WWE to go join his his other half there in AEW (Britt Baker). I’m assuming that that had a lot to do with his decision making, and who knows, with Andrade over at the other kids table, maybe that is incentive for Charlotte to want to go over and, and how much does the situation with her dad play into it? Because now he’s persona non grata, there’s a lot to digest and trying to try to decipher all the little things is going to be hard.”

On the lack of television time for the Queen’s Crown matches and fans’ frustrations with it: “It’s surprising because they have a deep, stacked roster in the women’s division, and the women can go. They actually put on great matches, as we saw in the three-way match. I don’t get the limited amount of airtime that the tournament got. It makes no sense to me. This is mind boggling to me because I think they have a great, deep women’s roster that they could really shine on television. We complain about filling up TV time. You got three hours on Monday night. You got two hours on Friday night. You got some great women who could fill that time with some great wrestling, put it out there.”