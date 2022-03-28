wrestling / News
Jimmy Lloyd Wants To Be Known As More Than a Deathmatch Wrestler, Hopes For Match With Jeff Hardy
Jimmy Lloyd is looking to be known for more than his deathmatches, as he noted in a new interview. The GCW star spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen recently and you can see a few highlights below:
On wanting to branch out: “I don’t want to just be labeled a deathmatch wrestler. I want to be a hybrid wrestler. I want to be able to adapt to anyone’s style along with doing deathmatches. I don’t want to do death matches where it’s just hitting people with items or light tubes or whatever. I want to be able to put the wrestling in deathmatch … I like Nick Gage, ‘Sick’ Nick Mondo, Danny Havoc, then I also like Jeff Hardy. People like that.”
On wanting a match with Hardy: “I’m hoping. That’s a dream match of mine. That’s the craziest match you can get, I believe.”
On getting his chance in GCW: “I was training and I started helping out real early on in GCW. On the third GCW show, I was given the opportunity, and ever since I’ve just been on every show.”
