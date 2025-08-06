Jimmy Pitaro Says WWE Will Help ESPN Get Younger, Expects ‘Other Kinds’ Of WWE Programming

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro says that their new deal with WWE will help the company “get younger” and expects more WWE-related content from ESPN and Disney. As you almost surely know by now, WWE and ESPN announced a new deal on Wednesday that will see WWE’s PPVs come to the upcoming ESPN streaming service for the next five years starting in 2026. The announcement noted that ESPN platforms will “have the opportunity” to stream WWE’s pre- and post-event shows tied to all PLEs, that some episodes of Sportscenter will emanate from WWE PPVs, and that ESPN has the rights to make original WWE content. Pitaro spoke with Variety about the deal, noting that he expects Disney and ESPN to create “other kinds of programming” involving WWE.

Pitaro also spoke about the value of the deal beyond the PPVs themselves, stating that WWE more diverse fanbase is a market that ESPN hopes to tap into. “WWE is going to help us get younger,” he told the outlet. “It’s going to help us get more diverse. It’s going to help us bring in more females.”

Pitaro did not say when any ESPN or Disney-produced WWE content could be launched. ESPN has previously produced a few 30 For 30 documentaries related to pro wrestling, and ESPN+ served as the location for Stephanie McMahon’s interview docuseries Stephanie’s Places that ran during the spring.

The ESPN boss added that WWE events are “an extremely popular form of entertainment, and have stood the test of time.” ESPN will be the exclusive US streaming home for WWE’s PPVs, with the events continuing to air on Netflix internationally.