Jimmy Uso Arrested Last Night on DUI Charge

– TMZ reports that WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso of The Usos (aka Jonathan Fatu) was arrested again last night for DUI. According to a police documents, Uso was pulled over at approximately 10:35 pm on Monday (July 5) in Pensacola, Florida after allegedly running a red light and being clocked at 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Uso reportedly had a a blood alcohol content at 0.205. The Florida limit is 0.08. Authorities claim that they smelled alcohol on Uso after pulling him over during subsequent questioning. After he stepped out, he was said to be swaying noticeably. Uso then allegedly told the police that he had consumed “multiple beers” before driving.

Uso then reportedly failed his field sobriety tests before he was arrested. His BAC breath tests are said to have come in at 0.202 and 0.205.

He was later charged with a misdemeanor DUI, and he’s said to still be in jail. Additionally, he was ticketed for speeding and running a red light. His bond is currently set at $500.

Previously, Jimmy Uso was arrested on a DUI charge in July 2019. At the time, it was his second arrest in five months that involved alcohol. Uso was later found Not Guilty on the DUI charges during his trial in December 2019.

In February 2019, Jimmy Uso was arrested after having a “drunken dispute” with police officers in Detroit, Michigan. At the time, Jimmy Uso’s wife, WWE Superstar Naomi, was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He later pled no contest to the charges and paid a fine following the incident.

You can view a photo of Uso’s mugshot from TMZ below: