Jimmy Uso Asks Jey Uso To Resolve Things With Roman Reigns On WWE Raw

Jimmy Uso spoke with Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw, asking him to squash his feud with Roman Reigns. As noted, the brothers reunited at the end of last week’s episode of Smackdown with Reigns watching from the stage. Jey opened up Monday’s show and talked about his Intercontinental Championship loss as well as his appearance on Smackdown before saying that there was one man he wanted to talk to.

That brought out Jimmy, who hit the ring and thanked Jey for coming through on Friday. He said that they needed to be united to take down Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline faction and Jey said that if they do things together again, they won’t be anyone’s side piece. Jimmy invited Jey to Smackdown to squash things with Reigns, and Jey agreed to do so.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa then hit the ring and attacked, with Jacob Fatu coming down soon after. The Usos were able to fight the Bloodline members off.