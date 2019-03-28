wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso Avoids Jail Time in Disorderly Conduct Case
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Jimmy Uso has managed to avoid jail time in his case stemming from an arrest in February for disorderly conduct and obstruction. TMZ reports that Uso has pled no contest to a charge of interfering with a government employee, and has paid $450 in fines. That allowed him to avoid possible time in jail had he been convicted on the disorderly conduct charge.
Uso was arrested on February 14th after his and Naomi’s car was pulled over in Detroit. Naomi was driving the car the wrong way on a one-way street and the car smelled of alcohol, so officers ordered her out of the car. Uso proceeded to get out despite being told not to, and faced off with the officers before eventually standing down.
