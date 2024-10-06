Jimmy Uso Comments on WWE TV Return At Bad Blood

Jimmy Uso is back on WWE TV, and he commented on his return after Bad Blood. As reported, Uso returned on last night’s show to help Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Jimmy posted to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself and Reigns embracing, captioning the pic:

“Home again. God is Great. #badblood”

Jimmy also convinced Reigns to make the post-match save for Rhodes, who was being attacked by the Bloodline after the bell.