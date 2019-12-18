Jimmy Uso Appears in Court for July DUI Arrest

– ABC3 WeArTV reports that WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso (aka Jonathan Fatu) appeared in court today for trial in Escambia County, Florida on charges from his previous DUI arrest. This is based on his July arrest on charges of DUI.

According to an arrest report, an off-duty officer told deputies that a vehicle was going 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 and drifting in and out of lanes. This was Fatu’s second arrest in five months that involved alcohol.

Today’s court appearance for Jimmy Uso consisted of pretrial motions. You can check out a video WeArTV reported on Uso’s court appearance below.