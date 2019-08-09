Jimmy Uso Is Reportedly Not In Toronto For Summerslam Weekend

PWInsider reports that Jimmy Uso is not in Toronto for WWE’s Summerslam events this weekend, as he is not available to enter Canada after his DUI arrest last month in Pensacola, Florida. The Usos were not advertised for any matches, but they were set for a signing at the Summerslam Superstore tomorrow. They are no longer advertised for that.

Jimmy has been arrested twice this year for alcohol-related incidents, which includes a disorderly conduct arrest back in February. He is due to appear in court over the DUI on August 15.