Jimmy Uso Says His Brother’s Development as A Singles Wrestler Was Inspiring

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport (via Fightful), Jimmy Uso spoke about his brother Jey’s development as a singles wrestler while Jimmy was out of action due to injury. As noted on WWE TV, Jimmy’s absence allowed Jey to become ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, with a singles run and several main event matches.

Jimmy said: “It was more difficult than I thought it was going to be. Actually sitting at home, getting injured, sitting still for the first time in my career and watching brother accelerate was something very new to me. To watch him develop as a singles character inspired me. We’re the Usos, but there is Jey and there is Jimmy. We got to see Jey develop. Being home and watching it go down, I got goosebumps because of that. I remember sitting at home with the brace on and watching this unfold. To sit there on the other side of the world as a fan, at home and watching the television and seeing him, seeing Roman, during the time when the world shut down and these brothers leveled up the game and has shown what can be done. At the ThunderDome at the time, the whole business changed drastically. You went from feeling that live energy to zoning in and being direct and feeling these emotions and these brothers brought it out of each other. To witness that and to add to it, this became a bigger thing. We’re having the most fun we’ve had in our careers. We’ve tapped into something different, something that revamped us. We leveled up. To come in off of injury and be added to what’s going on and make it the best thing in wrestling is an honor.“