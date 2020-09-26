Jimmy Uso Likely To Return In 2021

Jimmy Uso has been out of action since Wrestlemania, when he suffered a knee injury. At the time, it was believed that he would be out between six and nine months. Alex McCarthy from TalkSport noted on Twitter that he spoke with Jimmy’s brother Jey, who said that Jimmy is now on track to return in either January or February of next year.

Jimmy Uso is on course to return to action from his knee injury in January/February 2021, Jey Uso told me. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 26, 2020