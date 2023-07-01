Jimmy Uso Wasn’t Worried That DUI Would Affect His WWE Career

In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via Fightful), Jimmy Uso spoke about his history of DUI arrests and said that he wasn’t worried they would affect his WWE career. Here are highlights:

Jimmy Uso on if he worried his DUI arrests would affect his career: “No, I wasn’t. When we show up to work, we’re there. Everybody has their issues outside of work. Everybody is human and makes mistakes as they go through it. As long as you face the noise, that’s something we always did. Even if we get in trouble, aired out, we always stood right in front of our mess, right in front of our noise, pushed through it, learned from it, and then keep it moving. That’s always been our way.”

Jey on proving their worth to WWE: “Made em say, ‘Oh, this is why we keep them,’ every time we stepped out. Whatever happened, the next night we go out there and let them know, ‘no matter what happens, this is why we keep the Usos.’ Like my brother said, we face the noise. Always stand together. It’s real hard because everyone has something to say. You walk these shoes. You can’t. It takes special people to do what we do. Y’all sit back and enjoy the show like the rest of the people.”